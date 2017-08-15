Packers' Biegel still sidelined, but showing progress

Packers linebacker Vince Biegel will not practice this week and won't play in Saturday's game at Washington, head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.

Still, the former Badgers OLB has been showing progress. During Tuesday's practice he emerged from the Don Hutson Center, the Packers' indoor practice facility, to do some cutting and running on the outdoor field.

It appears the end may be nearing for the Wisconsin Rapids native's frustrating preseason foot injury. But if it is, he won't say it.

"I know you guys want to know if the foot is 100 percent," Biegel said following Tuesday's practice. The biggest thing for me is, structurally, it is 100 percent. But for me it's getting my spring back, getting that pop back in the foot."

Biegel, who injured the same foot last year during his senior season with the Badgers, said he and the training staff want to be patient with the injury to make sure he's set up to succeed for what will hopefully be a long NFL career.

"We've got some extremely physical and dominant players here in the NFL so to be able to make sure you're 100 percent healthy and ready to roll is important."

The Packers play the Washington Redskins Saturday at 6:30 p.m.