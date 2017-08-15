Amherst family marks one year since Mike Biadasz's death

It's been one year since Mike Biadasz of Amherst was found dead on the Biadasz Family Farm, after what many called a 'Perfect Storm' took his life.

Family and friends of the 29-year-old gathered at that farm Tuesday, to remember his life. It comes as state representatives declared August 15th Mike Biadasz Day.

"He was my son, my buddy, and my best friend," said his father, Bob Biadasz.

A prayer service was held, and balloons were released in Mike's memory.

"The people that are here today have been here for us since that morning," said Mike's mother, Diane Biadasz.

While it was a mixture of fog and hydrogen solfite that claimed the life of Biadasz - his sister says there are many toxic gases that farmers can die from.

That's why, in the wake of his death, Mike's family started a foundation that raises money for gas monitors to keep farmers safe.

His mom says it could save lives, in hopes that no family has to endure the pain they are stuck with for the rest of their lives.