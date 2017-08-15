Mosinee teenagers escape house fire

A Mosinee home was damaged Tuesday night when a fire broke out.

Several fire departments including Mosinee and SAFER were called to the scene on 4th Street at about 7 p.m.

Mosinee fire officials told Newsline 9 flames were about 20 feet high when they arrived.

Teenagers were inside the home when the blaze began. They were able to get out unharmed, authorities said.

There is no word on the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

