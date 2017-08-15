Countdown to Kickoff: Colby's new head coach ready to take program to a higher level

Jim Hagen has been on the Colby football sidelines for 25 years, but now it's his turn to step in as the new head coach.

"The transition has been pretty easy," Hagen said. "Being here for so many years has been helpful. I know the players, I know the system, so I am just very accustomed to how the system is supposed to work."

Longtime head coach Jeff Rosemeyer led the hornets to six Cloverbelt Conference Championships and three Division 5 State Championships alongside, then assistant coach Hagen.

But now Hagen is prepared to take what he's learned from Rosemeyer, apply it to his team and get even better results.

"We've been running some new plays and getting some new things going, so I think we can move forward from here," running back Kane Stassburger said.

With an already solid defense, Hagen is focusing on cleaning up the Hornets offense in order to get the job done against Neillsville/Granton on Friday.

"I think we're struggling with a few of the new offensive sets that we've put in and our pass game certainly needs to improve," Hagen said. "We're going to try to be competitive this year again; our goal is certainly to make the playoffs. I think we have a playoff caliber football team.