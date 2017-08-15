Countdown to Kickoff: Luepke to cement legacy at Spencer/Columbus

If you've watched Spencer/Columbus football in the past few years, then you know who the face of the program is; do-it-all running back Hunter Luepke has been a big face in the Varsity program -- a star since freshman year.

The recent North Dakota State commit has one final shot at winning a state championship this season in order to cement his legacy with the Rockets.

"We're really excited for him and this opportunity," head coach Jason Gorst said. "He's a stand-up kid, a quality kid and we'll be rooting for him for a long time."

At Tuesday's practice, both offensive and defensive units worked on last minute adjustments before they face Osseo-Fairchild in the season opener Friday night.

"Consistency for us, right now, is the key," Gorst said. "We're seeing a lot of flashes of really good things on offense, defense and special teams, and then every once in a while, we'll see some inconsistencies."

Luepke had some bold words and a big predictions about his team, but said those would only happen if the Hornets put the pieces together.

"Right now we just need our offense to start clicking," Luepke said. "Once it starts clicking then our offense is an unstoppable team. Once it starts clicking and our defense stays the way it is, we'll be pretty decent this year."