Trump leaves top strategist's future in limbo: 'We'll see'

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JULIE BYKOWICZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump is saying "we'll see what happens" with top strategist Steve Bannon.

The president refused to express confidence in Bannon during an impromptu news conference Tuesday.

Bannon was a key general election campaign adviser and has been a forceful presence at the White House. But the former leader of conservative Breitbart News has drawn fire from some of Trump's closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump's less-than-enthusiastic defense calls into question Bannon's assessment of his situation. He had been telling people that he believed his job was safe, following a conversation in recent days with new chief of staff John Kelly. That's according to a White House official who demanded anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

The president did say Bannon is a "good man" and not a racist.