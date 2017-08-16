Charlottesville to mourn woman killed at rally in memorial - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Charlottesville to mourn woman killed at rally in memorial

Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer's mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer's family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.