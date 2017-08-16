Packers talk concussion concerns as youth football numbers drop

It's the first week of Wisconsin high school football, and for many teams, there are fewer players playing -- in part because of concussion worries.

Numbers are down nationwide, and there are Green Bay Packers players having second thoughts about young kids playing football.

The Whitefish Bay varsity football team is preparing for its first game of the new season this week and preventing concussions is front and center.

Head coach Jacob Wolter said the number of kids playing has stayed consistent along with Whitefish Bay youth program football. But concussion concerns have affected other programs.

"Most every other youth program has dropped significantly, at least the ones in our conference," Wolter said.

Nationally, there were more than 25,000 fewer high school football players last season, which is a drop of 2.5 percent, or roughly two players per school, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

"You talk to parents. That's their concern. Yeah, I would probably say there's a slight number of kids that don't do it for that," Wolter said.

Packers star wide receiver Jordy Nelson recently said concussion concerns are overblown, but he wouldn't let his son play contact football before seventh grade. Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre took an even stronger stance.

"If I had a son, I would be very, very reluctant to let him play knowing what I know now," Favre said.

Three years ago, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association put new rules into play to limit contact in high school football practice. A University of Wisconsin-Madison study showed it's working. Concussions were more than twice as high in the two seasons before the rule change.

Wolter said cutting back on full contact has helped.

"Our numbers for concussions and overall injuries have dropped about 30 percent and concussions almost 20 percent," Wolter said.

Surprisingly, a UW-Madison study also showed newly designed football helmets don't lower the risk of concussion.

Coaches said what works is teaching players to keep their heads up and penalizing targeting and unnecessary roughness.