Sparking the annual holiday debate of what's "too soon", a giant inflatable pumpkin now stands at 27th Street and Howard Avenue on Milwaukee's south side.

It appears that Halloween Express is starting to set up its local pop up shops. There are usually several locations in southeast Wisconsin, including a massive pumpkin-shaped tent near State Fair Park in West Allis.

The stores have historically opened for business around Labor Day.

Some people are excited to see the early sign of fall. Others say it's too soon.