Police said they are looking for the suspect after a Stanley Shopko pharmacy was robbed, early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a person fleeing the pharmacy around 4:45 a.m. A suspect forced his or her way into the building, but was no longer inside when officials arrive, police said.

Police said the suspect took a number of prescription medications.

If anyone recognizes the person in the photos or video, police ask you to contact the Stanley Police Department 715-644-5975 or by messaging the department on Facebook.