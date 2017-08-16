Sokaogon tribal leader appears in court for incident with employee

Bond was set for the chairman of the Sokaogon Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, accused of assaulting a tribal employee who was being suspended and refused to give him a tribal-issued cellphone.

Chris McGeshick, 52, appeared in Forest County court Wednesday morning, and was ordered to a $2,000 signature bond.

He's charged with felony false imprisonment and two misdemeanors in the June 29 incident at tribal offices in the Town of Nashville.

The victim, who was not identified in the complaint, told investigators McGeshick grabbed him and put him in an arm hold, tossed him to the floor and slammed him up against a wall, causing a shoulder sprain and a "facial contusion," according to a criminal complaint said.

The victim said he gave McGeshick other equipment, including an iPad, but he wanted to remove his children's photos from the cell phone before surrendering it, as other employees has been allowed to do in the past, the complaint said.

McGeshick told investigators he tried to stop the suspended worker from leaving with the phone and attempted to find it in his pockets before they "wrestled a little bit," the complaint said.

The tribal council issued a statement Tuesday calling the charges against McGeshick "absolutely untrue," groundless and a "great disservice to our community. … We are confident these charges will be dismissed."

The statement said McGeshick's accuser is being investigated by the tribal government but did not say why.

During Wednesday's appearance, McGeshick's attorney asked the state's attorney to recuse himself. No decision on that request was made.

McGeshick is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in October.