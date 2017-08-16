Portage County Crime Stoppers: Tire slashings & thefts - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage County Crime Stoppers: Tire slashings & thefts

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -

A tire slasher remains on the loose in Stevens Point, according to the Stevens Point Police.

Weeks after nearly two dozen cars were vandalized, investigators said they have no one in custody.

"Since it happened during the early morning hours of July 21 we have received few leads," Sgt. Tony Babl of the Stevens Point Police Department said.

Vandals slashed 36 tires on 22 cars near intersection of Michigan Avenue and Dixon Street, police said. The vandals also stole items from cars and a garage.

Investigators said the damages are estimated at $4000.

"Since it happened we have stepped up patrols on foot and a bike in the neighborhoods in the center of the city," Babl said. "It seems be to be a very senseless act of vandalism."

If you have any information you can contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.