Portage County Crime Stoppers: Tire slashings & thefts

A tire slasher remains on the loose in Stevens Point, according to the Stevens Point Police.

Weeks after nearly two dozen cars were vandalized, investigators said they have no one in custody.

"Since it happened during the early morning hours of July 21 we have received few leads," Sgt. Tony Babl of the Stevens Point Police Department said.

Vandals slashed 36 tires on 22 cars near intersection of Michigan Avenue and Dixon Street, police said. The vandals also stole items from cars and a garage.

Investigators said the damages are estimated at $4000.

"Since it happened we have stepped up patrols on foot and a bike in the neighborhoods in the center of the city," Babl said. "It seems be to be a very senseless act of vandalism."

If you have any information you can contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.