Sentry becomes title sponsor of PGA Tournament of Champions

A Stevens Point insurance company is now the title sponsor of a PGA tournament.

Sentry and the PGA Tour announced a five-year deal with Sentry on Wednesday.

Sentry will be the new title sponsor of the exclusive winners-only Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

The event will be known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, according to a news release. It will be the first tournament in January 2018 when the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule resumes following a holiday break.

Sentry leaders released these comments about the tournament:

“Sentry Insurance is proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to sponsor the Tournament of Champions, held on beautiful Maui,” Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO said. “This tournament and its champions format is the ideal way to more broadly introduce Sentry to the business insurance audience.”

According to company leaders this is Sentry’s first major sports sponsorship. But the company has long been involved with golf. In 1984 it built SentryWorld golf course.

For more info you can check out the PGA TOUR web site: PGATOUR.COM