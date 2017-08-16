Police patrols stepped up in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign

As the summer travel season draws to a close -- the push to keep state roads safe is far from over.

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will watch for impaired drivers through the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative.

It begins August 18 and runs though Labor Day, September 4.

The head of Wisconsin's Bureau of Transportation Safety had this to say in a news release:

“Whether it’s caused by alcohol, prescription medications or other drugs, impaired driving is illegal, it’s dangerous, and it risks the lives of everyone along our roadways,” said David Pabst, Director of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT’s) Bureau of Transportation Safety. “This annual initiative will put more officers on the road for more hours - not simply to make more arrests - but to discourage drivers from making the irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel impaired.”

WisDot uses federal money to step up patrols during the high visibility enforcement efforts by 24 OWI task forces. Members are from police agencies and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Often announcements are made prior to the intensified enforcement efforts and signs are put up on roads.

WisDOT offers a free Drive Sober mobile app, which includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, find-a-ride feature (which uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation), along with interactive games that help determine whether drivers should give up their keys.

It can be downloaded for free at: www.zeroinwisconsin.gov/drivesober/.