Rising number of autopsies creates need for regional morgue

A Marathon Co. medical examiner said case loads have been increasing, creating the need for a new morgue in North Central Wisconsin.

"Some of it's from the drug trends," Jessica Blahnik, the medical examiner, said. "Some of it's an aging population."

Blahnik is part of a new task force that met for the first time Wednesday morning. The Regional Morgue Task Force is creating a plan to build a new morgue facility in Marathon Co.

"We've been talking about the need f or a regional morgue for northern Wisconsin for a number of years," said Brad Karger, the Marathon Co. Administrator. "We know that the need exists, and we know that our community is not set up for mass fatalities."

Right now, bodies wait for an autopsy at area hospitals or funeral homes. They have to been taken to Madison or Fond Du Lac for the analysis.

"It's really a more than a day adventure," Karger said. "If we had a facility here, we could conduct those much more efficiently."

Blahnik said a regional morgue would also be a comfort to families, getting them answers much more quickly and directly.

"It's going to be a huge benefit families and to give them a little bit more closure at a faster rate than we can right now."

Several counties would utilize the morgue, although those details haven't been determined yet.

The task force will meet regularly over the next year. It will gather information and put together a plan to present to the Marathon County Public Safety Committee in August 2018.