Rhinelander woman pleads not guilty in stepson's death

A 28-year-old Rhinelander woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the death of her 20-month-old stepson.

Ellen Tran now faces first-degree reckless homicide charges, after the toddler died of blunt force trauma to the head in April.

Tran told authorities Avery Edwards fell down in the shower, but a child abuse expert said the injuries were not consistent with that story, according to court records.

She was initially charged with second-degree reckless homicide. The Oneida County District Attorney's office declined to comment on the change in charges.

According to the complaint, the boy's father told investigators he picked him up from the child's mother in Virginia April 1 for a visitation as the mother had custody. The father, a doctor, said the boy "had not been bonding well" with the stepmother and she told him that he had fallen in the shower.

When asked by investigators about the fall, Tran, who has a nine-year-old son and 15-month-old daughter, said she could not remember how it happened, the complaint said.

A doctor at the Child Abuse Center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, where the toddler died, said she was concerned about child abuse because the "injuries did not match the information being provided by the mother," the complaint said.

An attorney for the toddler's biological mother told investigators the child had some bruising when he returned from a visit with the father 10 months ago, the complaint said.

Tran is free on a $50,000 bond. She's set to appear in court again in October.