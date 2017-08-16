Woman pleads not guilty in Wausau motel meth, heroin case

A 34-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty in a case involving methamphetamine and heroin possession in a Wausau motel.

Natasha Eldridge appeared in court Wednesday, where the plea was entered.

An early morning tip from a clerk at the Super 8 on the city's west side led police to find the drugs under a mattress, as well as to the seizure of $1,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaint.

Eldridge is charged with three felonies including being party to possession with intent to deliver heroin, being party to possession of methamphetamine and being party to maintaining a drug trafficking place.

James Jones, 30, is also facing charges in the case.

According to the complaint, the clerk called police, reporting what he believed was drug activity in room 210 because people were being let into the back door of the motel and entering the room.

Three officers entered the room after Jones let them in, seizing "used syringes found throughout" the room and the drugs - less than an ounce of each - underneath a mattress, the complaint said.

Eldridge and Jones both denied ownership of the drugs, the complaint said.

"James then stated he would take responsibility for the items," officials said in the complaint.

Jones is set to appear in court again later this month, while Eldridge is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in September.