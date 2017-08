Dozens of people looking for some summer fun hit the water Wednesday morning in Stevens Point for an adaptive kayaking program.

The event, led by Mid State Independent Living Consultants, hosts people with special needs. Many of the participants are on the autism spectrum.

Organizers said they hope the program gives them the tools people need to enjoy outdoor activities in a safe and judgment free zone.

Participants began gathering on Mead State Beach around 10 a.m.

This is the 13th year of the event.