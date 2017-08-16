DA: One-year-old ate pot cookie, babysitter charged

A 21-year-old Rhinelander woman is facing a felony charge after authorities say the one-year-old she was babysitting ate part of a cookie with marijuana baked into it, according to court records.

Anika Wildcat-Chapman has been charged with neglecting a child. Wildcat-Chapman told authorities she left the cookie on the counter and the child must have eaten part of it before she had a chance to eat the rest.

The parents took the child to the hospital on Aug. 5 after noticing it was lethargic and wasn't acting "normal," according to Oneida County court documents.

"Wildcat-Chapman was very remorseful and felt responsibly [sic] for (the child's) condition," court records said.

Bond was set at $1,000. Wildcat-Chapman is scheduled to appear in court again later this week. She does not have an attorney listed.