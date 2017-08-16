Organization works to create dialogue on diversity in Wausau

An organization in Wausau is working to make the community a more welcoming place.

Toward One Wausau is a group made up of community members from all different walks of life. The goal is to talk openly and work together to make Wausau a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“The goal is to bring diversity out with current situations we see,” Member Chris Norfleet said. “Clearly there's something to be talked about.”

Recent violence in Charlottesville, VA is another example of a situation Toward One Wausau hopes to avoid.

“We've learned from history that nobody knew where Ferguson, MO was,” he said. “Nobody knew about certain towns until something happened.”

UW-Marathon County associate professor and Toward One Wausau member Eric Giordano attended the University of Virginia in Charlottesville in the 1980s. He said while there, a fraternity he was a member of questioned accepting a black man because of the color of his skin. Giordano said he told the group he would leave if they didn't welcome the man.

“It was just the most brazenly open racist thing I had ever witnessed or seen,” Giordano said.

Years later, he said it's heartbreaking to see the recent violence on campus, and hopes Toward One Wausau can help prevent something like that from happening in Central Wisconsin.

“There's no promises we can solve this,” he said. “But if we don't try, what's the point?”

Over the last several months, the organization has met with community members to hear their perspectives and concerns.

“We're working on events that allow people to come out and share their feelings,” Norfleet said. “But also get to play a proactive role in how things are going to change and how inclusion is important.”

Toward One Wausau's next discussion is scheduled for September 18 at UWMC.