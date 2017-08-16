School-bus driver shortage impacting Central Wisconsin

Lamers Bus Lines, Inc. is responsible for transporting students all across Wisconsin - with seven locations in Central Wisconsin.

The company has been around for 70 years and said it is harder now than ever before to recruit drivers.

"It's likely a number of factors," said Lamer's Operation Manager, Jon Evenson. "We're primarily a part-time employer and there's a lot of competition with other part-time jobs."

The school-bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue that many districts are worried about with the school year approaching.

Evenson said they always have openings, and are making recruiting an ongoing effort to avoid a major shortage issue.

The minimum requirements for Lamers include at least six years of driving experience, being drug free, and having a good driving record.