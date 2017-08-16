Badgers sked: Early Big 10 start, 4 of 5 at home ends season - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Badgers sked: Early Big 10 start, 4 of 5 at home ends season

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.

The game against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 follows a tough trip to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 27.

The season opens Nov. 10 against South Carolina State. Wisconsin finishes regular-season play with four of five games at the Kohl Center, wrapping up with the finale on Feb. 25 against Michigan State.

The annual in-state rivalry game against Marquette is Dec. 9 in Madison.

