BRUTAL BEATING: Man arrested, accused of attacking teen on riding lawnmower

RICHFIELD (WISN) -- A Richfield boy was severely beaten in the head with a weapon Tuesday night while mowing his parents' lawn.

The 13-year-old was attacked while on a riding lawnmower, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

A neighbor, 46-year-old Brian Olson, was arrested Wednesday morning on the Holy Hill grounds in the town of Erin. His car was found nearby.

"There was some resistance on his part. He was initially asking them to shoot him. They were able to subdue him with tasers," Washington County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

Olson has a long history of trouble with the law -- multiple OWI convictions, and more than 10 years ago he was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a disorderly conduct charge.

"Why the 13-year-old was singled out? We don't know that either. (We are) still trying to work through those things," Schmidt said.

The boy is at Children's Hospital.