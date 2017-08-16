Newsline 9 "Power 9" poll: Preseason - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newsline 9 "Power 9" poll: Preseason

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here is the preseason edition of the Newsline 9 Power 9 rankings. Our poll is intended to rank WAOW-viewing area teams based on their likelihood to succeed against their level of competition.

1) Edgar
2) Amherst
3) Spencer/Columbus Catholic
4) Antigo
5) SPASH
6) Merrill
7) Almond-Bancroft
8) Abbotsford
9) Marathon 

Others receiving votes

Assumption
Athens
D.C. Everest
Iola-Scandinavia
Loyal
Stratford
Wisconsin Rapids

