Newsline 9 "Power 9" poll: Preseason

Check out the preseason edition of the Newsline 9 Power 9 rankings. Our poll is intended to rank WAOW-viewing area teams based on their likelihood to succeed against their level of competition.More >>
If you've watched Spencer/Columbus football in the past few years, then you know who the face of the program is; do-it-all running back Hunter Luepke has been a big face in the Varsity program -- a star since freshman year.More >>
Jim Hagen has been on the Colby football sidelines for 25 years, but now it's his turn to step in as the new head coach.More >>
High school football offenses and defenses are for the most part pretty similar when you break things down. But what really separates a program is the play from the special teams.More >>
Merrill football has put together some strong seasons the past few years. It's consistently atop the Great Northern Conference and playing over .500 ball the entire season.More >>
A few high school football teams in the area are making a big change this season, including the Newman Catholic Cardinals.More >>
8-man football is becoming more prevalent this season and Phillips High School is hoping to benefit from the change this year.More >>
The Tim Strehlow era at D.C. Everest is in full swing. Come game time, expect Strehlow and his staff to rely heavily on a key senior duo.More >>
In the WIAA, Stratford has been a historic power in Division 5. So how do the Tigers make sure they don't get complacent?More >>
Athens is coming off a rocky 3-6 season, but this year the Bluejays are starting fresh with some major changes and that begins with a new coach.More >>
Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.More >>
Wisconsin basketball has released its full 2017-18 schedule, which includes an early December start to Big Ten play with a visit from Ohio State.More >>
A Stevens Point insurance company is now the title sponsor of a PGA tournament.More >>
It's the first week of Wisconsin high school football, and for many teams, there are fewer players playing -- in part because of concussion worries.More >>
The NFL Players Association has appealed Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over the league's conclusion that its 2016 rushing leader injured his former girlfriend in three separate incidents last summer.More >>
Keon Broxton hit a pinch-hit home run, Manny Pina drove in two runs, Zach Davies pitched into the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.More >>
Packers rookie OLB Vince Biegel still isn't practicing, but his injured foot has shown progress.More >>
