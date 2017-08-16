Authorities ask for help in locating missing Adams Co. woman

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 69-year-old woman.

Dianna M. Hauser was last seen in the Township of Springville at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department.

An official said Hauser is listed as endangered because she has a history of chronic depression and trouble walking.

She could be wearing a brown shirt with long selves and blue jeans.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone who sees or has contact with Hauser to call 608-339-3304 or your local law enforcement agency.