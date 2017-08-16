Countdown To Kickoff: Father-son due embark on one last ride with Assumption's special senior class

Jeff Sullivan dropped his head, stared at the ground and tried to find the right words. His son, Jake, did the same.

After more than 15 years as a coach, player duo, the father and son embark on their final season together. Wednesday night at Assumption's practice, neither could truly describe the special bond.

"It's sad," the senior quarterback said. "I'm going to try to make it the best year I can."

"Every night when I get in bed, I think how much I just want to make him proud."

Fortunately for Jake, he doesn't have to do it all on his own. Some of his best friends will be right by his side. Most notably, star lineman Joe Grundhoffer.

"We're like brothers and he's like my second dad."

"I'm closer with him than my other high school coaches because he's been coaching me since I've been a third grader," Grundhoffer said. I've been going over his house since I was in kindergarten. I'm probably at his house just as much as I am at my house during the week."

As one of the biggest senior classes in program history, they're hoping to make it a season to remember after reaching the playoffs each of the past two years.

Sullivan says he hopes this season will bring a fitting conclusion to a long and enjoyable journey.

"It'll be emotional when it's all said and done," the coach said. "I'm sure I'll shed a tear at our banquet. Just that emotion of some of those guys I knew since kindergarten."

"It'll be emotional, but it's fun and rewarding at the same time seeing how they've grown and matured into grown men."



