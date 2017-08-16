Wausau family spreads suicide awareness

A Wausau family is turning their tragedy into hope for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Johnathon Luoma took his own life in May, 2016 at 23 years old. Several months later, his family started the Jonathon Daniel Luoma Foundation.

"We can't not do anything about this, we can't have any other family or any other person have to deal with this hurt anymore," said Dan Luoma, Jonathon's dad. "There are certain trigger points as I look back that had occurred that had I had the proper training possibly could have done something different."

While Dan said there are many resources available for people who are at risk for suicide, he and his wife started the foundation because they saw a disconnect with people who need the help reaching out. The foundation has two parts.

"Support for PTSD veterans, also go out and train people on suicide prevention," said Dan. "There is a military section and civilian section, it's really all the same."

Johnathon left behind two kids.

"John's life was his kids, and that's unfortunate that he can't see them grow," said Dan.

His family said they were in disbelief when he committed suicide.

"You really didn't know it, John hid it really well, when this tragedy happened it really shocked a lot of people," said Dan. "Family, close friends didn't know anything was wrong."

Dan encourages people to ask questions to anyone who may be at risk.

Wednesday evening, Dan spoke to a group of DC Everest Lacrosse players to help spread the message.

"It's a huge epidemic," said Lacrosse player Quinn Clarke. "It does happen here."

The student athletes, who have helped various organizations, will help Dan by handing out fliers.

"We're all affected in some way by it," said Clarke.

Dan hopes with this foundation he can help others who may be struggling, or know someone who is struggling.

"As a father you always think you can do more, but when something like this happens and you can't it's really difficult to wrap your head around," said Dan.

There will be a golf outing at Greenwood Hills for the foundation on September 8.