Summer salad recipes with Wisconsin twist

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Salads don't have to be boring! Beth Schaefer, the Regional Program Manager for the Wisconsin Dairy Council is stopping by Wake Up Thursday morning to show off a few fun salad recipes with Wisconsin flair.

Cheese Curd Caprese Salad:

1 (12-ounce) package fusilli pasta, cooked, drained and cooled

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

 (8-ounce) container Wisconsin fresh mozzarella cheese pearls or ciliegine, drained

1 bunch green onions, washed, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 cup (1 bunch) fresh basil leaves, washed, thinly-sliced

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: 

In large bowl combine all ingredients and toss. Serve chilled.

From the Garden Potato Salad

1 pound new red potatoes, cooked, quartered

1/2 cup sliced ripe or Greek olives

1 cup (6 ounces) crumbled Wisconsin peppercorn feta cheese

1 can (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, quartered

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt, to taste

Instructions:

In large bowl, combine the potatoes, olives, cheese, and artichoke hearts.

In small jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine all of the dressing ingredients. Shake well to mix; pour over the salad ingredients. Toss gently; chill before serving.

