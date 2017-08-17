Chicago man shoots himself in the groin on a bus in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A commuter bus headed to Chicago was delayed in Madison after police say a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.

The bus was at Lake and Langdon streets around 5 a.m. Wednesday when the incident happened. The 21-year-old Chicago man had the gun in his waistband, according to police. When it went off, he went into the bus bathroom and then got off the bus. The bus driver tried to get him to stay on board to get medical help, but the man left.



When Madison fire officials arrived, they took the man to the hospital. Officers ended up finding the gun inside the toilet.



No one else was hurt and police are still investigating the incident.