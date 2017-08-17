Explosion destroys Shawano Co. home

Shawano Co. Sheriff's Department
TOWN OF WESCOTT, Wis. (WBAY) -
One person said he woke up to his house shaking from what WBAY-TV later learned was a house explosion.
The explosion happened on Richter Court.
On the way to the scene, our crew found house insulation littering the road.
When they got there, a Shawano County Sheriff's Deputy said that a house is completely leveled.
It happened around 5 a.m.
They do not know what caused the explosion.
Crews are on scene investigating if anyone was home during the explosion.
This is a developing story.