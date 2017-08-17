Explosion destroys Shawano Co. home

One person said he woke up to his house shaking from what WBAY-TV later learned was a house explosion.

The explosion happened on Richter Court.

On the way to the scene, our crew found house insulation littering the road.

When they got there, a Shawano County Sheriff's Deputy said that a house is completely leveled.

It happened around 5 a.m.

They do not know what caused the explosion.

Crews are on scene investigating if anyone was home during the explosion.

This is a developing story.