Lottery: $50K Powerball prize won in Medford

No one won the big Powerball pot yet, but someone in Medford is about to be $50,000 richer.

The Wisconsin Lottery is reporting that Powerball prizes were won in Eau Claire, Medford and Wauwatosa Wednesday.

The winning numbers for the Powerball were: 9 - 15 - 43 - 60 - 64 - Powerball: 4 Powerplay number is 3X.

The Powerball jackpot was up to an estimated $430 million for Wednesday's drawing – making it the 9th largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs in game history, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.