Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse

Posted:
MIAMI (AP) -

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Royal Caribbean says the Welsh singer will be backed on the power ballad by Joe Jonas' band DNCE for a performance in an outdoor theater on its ship Oasis of the Seas as part of a "Total Eclipse Cruise."

The ship leaves from Florida on Sunday. It will sail through the Caribbean toward St. Maarten on Monday when the moon passes in front of the sun. A total eclipse will be viewable in a narrow band across the sea.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" topped the Billboard charts for four weeks in 1983. DNCE is best known for its 2015 hit "Cake by the Ocean."

Need more info on the upcoming eclipse? Get everything you need here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.