Sheboygan businessman Kober register for governor run - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sheboygan businessman Kober register for governor run

Posted:

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober has registered a campaign committee to run for governor as a Democrat.

   With the filing Wednesday Kober becomes at least the ninth Democrat to file paperwork allowing them to raise and spend money on a potential bid. Kober said in a statement that he is still deciding whether to get into the race and wanted to spend time meeting people across the state first.

   Kober is director of the Clorox Company, a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products.

   Several Democrats have already announced their candidacies, including state Rep. Dana Wachs, businessman Andy Gronik and political newcomer Bob Harlow.

   Others exploring a bid include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and political activist Mike McCabe.

   Republican Gov. Scott Walker is expected to seek a third term.

             

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.