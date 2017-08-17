Merrill man reaches deal in arson fire that endangered seven

A 23-year-old Merrill man has reached a deal, pleading no contest to two felonies while four other counts were dismissed, in an arson fire that destroyed a family's home and threatened the lives of seven people, according to Marathon County court records.

David Ostrowski was charged in the Oct. 22, 2015 fire, which injured one person.

Several days after the fire, police said Ostrowski was spotted in the area of the fire and two other recent vehicle fires and "confessed to elements of all three arsons," police said.

The homeowner said the home was full of people because four of his son's friends were sleeping over before going to Milwaukee to visit colleges.

Ostrowski will be sentenced in November.