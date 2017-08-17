Wood Co. first responders hold active shooter simulation at high school

In response to several incidents across the nation, Wood County first responders held an active shooter simulation in Wisconsin Rapids Thursday.

Members of the community acted as victims as several Wood County agencies at Assumption High School worked to make the situation as real as possible.

It was good timing with school starting soon, according to authorities.

"With school starting in about a month, this is an ideal time to train," Capt. Shawn Becker, of the Wood County Sheriff's Department, said.

Officials said it was a good chance for all of the agencies to work together in case of a situation like a school shooting.

"Any time we get an opportunity to train together between our agencies, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and Sheriff's Department, it's invaluable," Becker said. "It's one of the opportunities we couldn't miss."

Law enforcement said they do full scale exercises once every couple years, but practice smaller versions often.