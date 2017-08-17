Man dies in Waupaca Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man dies in Waupaca Co. crash

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect

An Almond man is dead after a crash in Waupaca County Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Crystal Lake Road near Waupaca.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man who died was the only one in the car. It appears he lost control, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The mans name is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.