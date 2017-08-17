Man dies in Waupaca Co. crash

An Almond man is dead after a crash in Waupaca County Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Crystal Lake Road near Waupaca.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man who died was the only one in the car. It appears he lost control, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The mans name is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.