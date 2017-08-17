Police: Waukesha man accused of giving girls drugs, photographing them

A Waukesha man is accused of giving drugs to girls and photographing them, police said.

Patrick Dunn, 57, was telling people he was a professional photographer, police said.

Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Dunn's home Wednesday and found drugs, young girls' clothing and firearms. Police found more than 2,000 files of suspected child photography on Dunn's computer.

Dunn is in the Waukesha County Jail.

Police believe there could be other victims out there that they are not aware of.

Please contact Detective Shelly Fisher at 262-524-3783 if your child has been associated with or photographed by Dunn.