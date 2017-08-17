Service dog 'feeling the blues' after tree gets cut down

A Wausau veteran says his therapy dog Finn is feeling sad after his 'favorite' tree was cut down.

Thomas Schroeder and his dog have been together for five years.

Schroeder said he's noticed his dog acting different while they take their routine walks.

"He's been moping around" said Schroeder.

The reason behind it is because Finn's favorite tree was cut down. A new NTC student housing is in the process of being built.

"He went to the spot where the tree use to be," Schroeder said when petting his dog, "he started whimpering and whining."

The owner of Basic Dog, Sarah Thuot, said dogs experience depression and anxiety just like humans do.

"These are living animals and they work through their emotions," said Thuot.

She also says if you put a treat or the pets favorite toy next to the new location, it allows the dog to recognize that place as something positive.