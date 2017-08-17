Old valley conference sees reunion with formation of VFA West division

As the high school football season begins, a new look is bringing back old rivalries in the Valley Football Association.

The five VFA schools in the central Wisconsin area - D.C. Everest, Marshfield, SPASH, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids - will once again be competing against one another for a conference title as the VFA has re-aligned into three-five team divisions.

Those five schools are grouped together in the all-new VFA West division, meaning one of the five will win a conference title each season.

Since the formation of the VFA in 2011, the schools had been separated - with three in the VFA North, along with five teams from the Appleton area, and three in the VFA South, along with five teams from the Oshkosh area. With the conference down to 15 teams because of Wausau East's departure, the re-alignment was necessary.

D.C. Everest head coach Tim Strehlow, who is in his first year as a head coach but played at DCE and has been an assistant there for nearly 20 years, said he hopes the re-alignment helps reinvigorate rivalries from the old Valley Conference.

"I love it. Anytime we can play SPASH, we can play Rapids, we get Marshfield back... I love those guys," Strehlow said. "I love those head coaches, I've gotten to know them over the years. They're good guys and I'm glad that rivalry-type thing is coming back."

Some coaches, like SPASH's Pete McAdams, aren't as sold on the new look.

"It's traditional, but it's also non-traditional because we play the Wisconsin Valley schools but the Wisconsin Valley conference is nothing like it used to be," McAdams said during an interview on August 2. "So I think there really is no tradition any more in our football conference."

McAdams expressed concerns over how the new layout and schedule might impact the playoff race. The five teams will be playing four games against one another, but will also play four more "crossover" games against schools from the VFA North and VFA South. Each team will play two games against schools from the other two divisions on a rotational basis, meaning some programs might have weaker or stronger strengths of schedule than others.

"There might be some unknowns yet that might be figured out as we go through the season," McAdams said.

The five VFA West teams begin playing each other in Week 5, on September 15.