Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in mid-season form, blanks Nekoosa 43-0

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) -

It couldn't have been a better opening night for Ben Behan. The running back rushed for 126 yards on just 12 carries and scored four first half touchdowns to pace Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau past Nekoosa 43-0.

Behan's longest run of the night came late in the first half when he scampered 49 yards to the house to extend GET's lead to 20-0. The misdirection led to an the easy score in which the senior went untouched to the end zone. 

As for Nekoosa's offense, it was a night to forget. They dialed up just 82 total yards and completed four first downs. 

The Papermakers go for win No. 1 next Friday Aug. 25 when they host River Valley at 7 p.m. GET hits the road again for a clash with West Salem next Friday.

