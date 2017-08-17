Northwoods native blocks away from Barcelona attack

A Northwoods native was blocks away from a deadly attack in Barcelona Thursday.

Andre Johnson, a Rhinelander native who now lives in Green Bay was with with his girlfriend on vacation in the city. They got there just one day prior to the attacks. At the time of the attacks, Johnson was just a few blocks away shopping in a clothing store.

"We saw security guards running toward the door and then they actually shut the whole store down they wouldn't let anybody in or out," said Johnson. "We were locked in the store for about 20 minutes, we saw people walking outside like nothing was going on, but police were blocking off the whole area."

13 people died and dozens others were injured when a van plowed into a pedestrian walkway in Barcelona.

Johnson said he was worried, but not scared when the attack happened.

"Pretty confusing at first because we didn't know what was going on," said Johnson "We heard some initial reports but we didn't actually know what happened until a couple hours later, like the extent of it."

Johnson and his girlfriend are grateful to be okay.

"After I saw how many people got injured, pretty crazy thankfully we were inside somewhere," said Johnson.

It was Johnson's fourth trip to the city, and while this one may have taken a tragic turn it won't be his last. Johnson said he loves Barcelona and it's unfortunate things like this happen.

We reached out to UW-Stevens Point and UW-Marathon County, neither have students studying abroad in that area.