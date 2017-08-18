Lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination comment

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

A Missouri lawmaker says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.

Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she didn't mean what she posted Thursday, but was frustrated with the president's reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Chappelle-Nadal said she wrote the comment in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office.

Chappelle-Nadal says she was reacting to concerns expressed by her constituents about Trump's response to a white supremacist rally in the Virginia college town.

Chappelle-Nadal has been outspoken in the past. She was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

