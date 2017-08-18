Sports Express AM: DC Everest

Newsline 9 kicked off Sports Express a.m. with students from DC Everest High School.
Friday the band, dance team, football players and other students had a full morning of fun at Stiehm Field.
The dance team taught the football players a new dance routine while the band performed 'Spiderman.'
Newsline 9 will be at Stiehm Stadium Friday night when DC Everest takes on Appleton North. Tune in to Newsline 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more on our Game of the Week!
