Sports Express AM: DC Everest

Newsline 9 kicked off Sports Express a.m. with students from DC Everest High School.

Friday the band, dance team, football players and other students had a full morning of fun at Stiehm Field.

The dance team taught the football players a new dance routine while the band performed 'Spiderman.'

Newsline 9 will be at Stiehm Stadium Friday night when DC Everest takes on Appleton North. Tune in to Newsline 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more on our Game of the Week!