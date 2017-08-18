Police: Waukesha man accused of giving girls drugs, photographing them

A Waukesha man is accused of giving drugs to girls and photographing them, police said.

Patrick Dunn, 57, was telling people he was a professional photographer, police said.

Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Dunn's home Wednesday and found drugs, young girls' clothing and firearms. Police found more than 2,000 files of suspected child photography on Dunn's computer.

"He takes them to fairs. He takes them to his parents' farm to go four wheeling. He was good with the kids," said neighbor Jackie Tyler. "We trusted him. He was our friend, but we never thought in a million years he would do this."

Police said a woman tipped them off within the past week, saying that when she was a kid, Dunn used a photography business as a front, and she worried he was still doing it.

Investigators spoke with a 12-year-old girl who gave them enough information to execute the search warrant. Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said neighbors noticed something wasn't right but were afraid to call police.

"That's disturbing," Baumann said. "People shouldn't feel like hostages in their own neighborhood."

Dunn's wife, Ariel Dunn, left him in January. She's living out of state, and WISN 12 News reporter Adrienne Pedersen spoke with her over the phone.

"I have no doubt (he would do this) because he's kind of crazy mentally," Ariel Dunn said.

Patrick Dunn is in the Waukesha County Jail.

Police believe there could be other victims out there that they are not aware of.

Please contact Detective Shelly Fisher at 262-524-3783 if your child has been associated with or photographed by Dunn.