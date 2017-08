Finland's interior minister says security is being stepped up across the Nordic country after stabbings that killed at least two people in a western city.



Paula Risikko made the announcement during a news conference in Turku, where the stabbings happened.



Police say that a suspect is in custody and being treated in a hospital after officers shot him in the thigh.



Turku is about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.