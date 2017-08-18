Mayor seeks urgent permission to remove statue - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mayor seeks urgent permission to remove statue

Posted:
Photo: Cville dog / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 Photo: Cville dog / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -

The Latest on developments related to a violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):
   
The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, is calling on the governor to convene an emergency meeting of state lawmakers to allow the city to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
   
Mayor Mike Signer's statement comes nearly a week after white supremacists descended on the city for a rally and clashed with counter protesters. One woman was killed on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counter protesters.
   
News media outlets report that Signer says the attack turned the monuments from "equestrian statues into lightning rods." He says the city must respond "by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek."
   
Signer also wants lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow communities to bar people from carrying open or concealed weapons in public events "reasonably deemed to pose a potential security threat."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.