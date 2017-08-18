SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Dane Co. man

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Dane Co. man.

Louis Olivas, 82, was last seen Friday at noon. He left his home in Cottage Grove to go to a nearby grocery store but never made it to the store. Authorities said he had just moved to Dane County from Elkhorn, Walworth County two weeks ago and isn't familiar with the area.

Olivas is described as a white male, 5-foot 5-inches tall and 163 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and tan sandals. Olivas has a blue lanyard around his neck with a key on it.

Authorities said Olivas is believed to be driving a white Chevy Impala LTZ with license plate 678DTW.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cottage Grove PD at 608-255-2345.