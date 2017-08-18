UWSP student narrowly misses Barcelona, London terror attacks

Maya Schaefer's time abroad has been riddled with peril.

"In London for a few days, and the London attack happened," the UW-Stevens Point senior said. "And then just leaving Barcelona days prior to that attack happening."

Within 24 hours of terrorists targeting Barcelona, she walked the same streets where the van plowed through the crowd.

"Coming from Barcelona literally the day before, walking along the streets where the attack happened," she said.

She feels terrible about the tragedy and her heart goes out to the victims, but she isn't letting violence define her experience.

"You can't live your life and not do things in fear of what could happen or what might happen," she said.

Schaefer is currently in Madrid, and said there is an increased police presence.

She is heading to Italy next, and said she feels safe traveling through Europe.