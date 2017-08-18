State, county officials celebrate broadband expansion in northwoods

Oneida and Vilas Counties are now better connected, thanks to state grants that will allow them to expand high-speed internet access in the region.

Officials from the state and counties named Friday as Broadband Day and held a celebration at the Rhinelander Airport to discuss the future of internet access in the northern part of the state.

Governor Scott Walker visited the counties as part of a statewide tour to rural counties to discuss the success of the program.

"Once we're in, and we lay that network down, then the cost to provide service is manageable for the local telecommunications provider," Walker said. "Because of the geography, it just becomes almost impossible to warrant the expense without these grants."

County officials praised the grants as a way to boost the economy, help education, and lure tourists to the northwoods.

"Nearly every one of these small businesses have to have connectivity to operate," Executive Director of the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation Bob Egan said.

"It really helps our students keep up with the world and be competitive with the world," said Oneida County Board Chairman Dave Hintz.

Oneida County received $45,000 in expansion grants, while Vilas County received $80,000.

Gov. Walker also made stops in Portage, Waupaca and Sauk Counties as part of his tour.