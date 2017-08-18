National Musky Tournament draws thousands to Vilas Co.

Over a thousand fishermen from across the country are in the northern part of Wisconsin for a national tournament.

This weekend marks the 32nd Annual National Championship Musky Open, hosted by the Eagle river Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers of the event said that 72 lakes around the area are open to the tournament with 1,300 entries.

Bait shops in Eagle River, like R&M Musky Shop, said they've been seeing a boost in business in the week leading up to the tournament.

"[We] plan ahead, make sure we have everything people need," said Kevin Grafwallner with R&M Musky Shop. "Make sure we have people here that are knowledgeable that can help sell stuff for us and it's a great way to cap off our summer."

Grafwallner said that colder weather did have a small impact on business this summer and the tournament helps make up those profits.

The event wraps up Sunday.